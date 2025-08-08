President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has capped students at who have completed their courses at Zimbabwe National Defence University in the capital this afternoon.

A total of 205 students graduated today, 155 are male and 50 are female.

-32 graduands from the Centre for Defence and Security Studies;

-160 graduands from the Faculty of Social Sciences and

-13 graduands from the Faculty of Engineering.

“By virtue of the authority vested in me, I hereby confer the award of degrees diplomas and certificates of the Zimbabwe National Defence University to the graduands for these awards as approved by the University Council and Senate,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa is the Chancellor for all State Universities.

The Vice Chancellor and Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Dr. Michael Tedzani Moyo, inducted the Zimbabwe National Defence University graduates into the ZNDU Alumni Association.

Zwnews