President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is officiating at the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU) 3rd Graduation Ceremony today.

The graduants include 8 foreign students from Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, Nigeria and Tanzania.

National Defence Course Intake 9

-29 graduands, among them is one from Zambia Air Force

The intake 10 had 34 graduants including:- 1 from Malawi Defence Forces, 2 from Nigeria Army and 1 Navy as well as 1 from Botswana Defence Force, 1 Tanzania PDF and 1 from Zambia Army & 1 Airforce.

Meanwhile, Master of Science in International Studies: Intake 8 had 20 graduants and Intake 9, had 16 graduants all Zimbabweans.

The Faculty of Engineering

Intake 2 had 5 graduants while

Intake 3 had 8 graduants all

Zimbabweans.

Apparently, the ZNDU is a new generation Defence and Security academic institution in Zimbabwe. Its distinct features are that it offers competitive academic study options in addition to serving as a national defence and security think-tank.

It was envisaged that the National Defence College would provide senior military officers, senior government officials/civilians and their counterparts from friendly countries within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) with analytical and conceptual tools to formulate comprehensive national security policy.

