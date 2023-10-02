President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will officially open the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) at Elephant Hills, Victoria Falls.

This year’s ZEDCON is running under the theme “Public and Private Resource Mobilisation for Sustainable Development.”

The theme will bring together specialists from around the world to discuss solutions and recommendations in line with the broad themes outlined below:

a) Resource Mobilisation and Financing of NDS1. b) Leveraging the Informal Sector for Development. c) Enhancing the Role of the Private Sector. d) Inflation and Exchange Rate Dynamics.

According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, the outcome of the ZEDCON 2023 will provide evidence based policy advice that will contribute to the policy formulation of the 2024 Nation Budget and review the National Development Strategy NDS1.

ZEDCON is an annual event that brings together Government officials, business leaders, academics and other stakeholders to discuss ways to address economic challenges facing Zimbabwe.

Zwnews