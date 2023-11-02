Image: InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will officially open the 2023rd edition of the Mine Entra Exhibition in Bulawayo today.

The country’s premier mining exhibition is running under the theme: “Accelerating Economic Transformation through mineral beneficiation.

Mine Entra is a mining, engineering and transport expo which offers a unique chance to spotlight the country’s productive solutions and efficient services to an interested and captive audience.

The exhibition showcases the leading technologies and solutions for the mining industry today.

The conferences that run alongside the expo attract the nation’s policy makers, captains of the mining industry, as well as other stakeholders as they deliberate on the pertinent issues surrounding mining and its mutually exclusive industries.

Apparently, mining is one of the country’s major foreign currency earners supported by agriculture.

Be that as it may, the country has over the years lost billions in potential revenue due to minerals smuggling.

Zwnews