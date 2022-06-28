President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is set to officially open the Highlands Park Shopping Center in Highlands, Harare on 29 June 2022 (this afternoon).

The Highlands Park Shopping Centre is located at the corner of Emmerson Mnangagwa (formerly Enterprise) and Arcturus Roads.

The section now called Emmerson Mnangagwa Development Corridor was previously known as the Enterprise Development Corridor.

It houses clusters of retail, office, high rise residential apartments, hotels and lodges among other developments.

Earlier in the day the President will make an official visit to Mount Meru Millers Zimbabwe in Mahusekwa at 0900hrs.

Mount Meru Millers Zimbabwe manufactures edible oil from soya beans. In 2021, the entity opened a US$15 million cooking oil refinery plant in Seke, Mashonaland East Province.

Mount Meru Millers Zimbabwe is a subsidiary of the Multinational Corporation, Mount Meru Group.

Zwnews