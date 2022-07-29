Political commentator Kudzai Mutisi says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a marvel to listen to when speaking off hand without a prepared speech or script to read from.

He says his communication team should know and harness this as the country is heading for elections.

“President @edmnangagwa’s communication team needs to know that the best of him occurs when he is unscripted…. His unscripted soundbites reveals his great understanding of issues…,” he says.

Meanwhile, another analyst Mkoma Tito agrees:

“His first days he would go unscripted, and would articulate so well issues than need to be attended to.

“I attended one of his first business meetings with business people… He was a marvel to listen to.”

Zwnews