President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolences to Zambian President Edgar Lungu following the death of the country’s founding leader, Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Dr Kaunda passed on this afternoon aged 97.

Mnangagwa said Dr Kaunda, was a great statesman and Pan-Africanist contributed to the liberation of Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia and a host of other African countries.

He also played a critical role in the formation of Sadc (then SADCC).

-Zwnews