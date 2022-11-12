Image: InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has met Zimbabwean ambassadors accredited to foreign missions at State House.

These are the men and women who represent him in countries Zimbabwe has different levels of diplomatic relationships with.

Ambassadors fall under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and their main duties include, maintaining diplomatic relations with the receiving state and promote foreign policy strategies through international organizations.

Ambassadors also represent the Head of State in foreign lands, they can attend host nations’ important events on behalf of their Presidents.

Zimbabwe has diplomatic relations with a number of counties world over.

