President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is meeting with vendors representatives at State House in Harare this Wednesday.

The meeting is also attended by the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza, Deputy Chief Secretary Presidential Communications, George Charamba, Director General President’s Office, Dr Fulton Mangwanya and other senior government officials.

The government has for years been locked in running battles with vendors.

At times there have been physical confrontation between police and vendors.

In light of a number of pressing issues, the Government recently directed all local authorities to clear vendors from undesignated points within 48 hours.

During this operation, local authorities will be supported by law enforcement agents, like police to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Zwnews