President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will meet Councillors and Council executives this morning at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Hall in Bulawayo.

The meeting takes place during the launch of the Minimum Service Delivery Standards Framework aimed at driving improved outcomes for transformed livelihoods in line with Vision 2030 targets.

President Mnangagwa will also launch the Urban State Land Management Policy to guide land handling issues by councils.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Local Government Association (ZILGA) is hosting the high-level gathering at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES) amid high hopes for transformed service delivery across the country.

