President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa yesterday made an unannounced visit two central hospitals in Harare.

He also made a surprise visit to the Natpharm warehouse. The nation’s drug manufacturer and procurement arm.

According to government this underscores his committment to get to the bottom of issues on the ground.

“This hands-on approach underscores a profound commitment to understanding the realities on the ground and signals a renewed focus on improving health outcomes for all citizens,” said Nick Mangwana Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information.

Few weeks ago, a cabinet minister Tino Machakaire bemoaned poor conditions in the country’s health sector.

He implored President Mnangagwa to the give the matter his personal and direct attention.

