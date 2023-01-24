…giving final instructions…

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has left the country for Senegal to attend the Dakar II Food summit.

The Summit, themed “Feed Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience”, will discuss the improvement of Africa’s food nutrition and security; leveraging the continent’s huge agricultural resources.

The Dakar II Food Summit agenda includes;

– Mobilization of high-level political commitment around Production, Markets & Trade and- Mobilization and alignment of government resources, development partners & private sector financing around the Food & Agriculture Delivery Compacts.

The President was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by his deputy Constantino Chiwenga and other senior government officials.