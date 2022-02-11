President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is this morning leaving for Beira for some bilateral encounter with his brother, President Phillipe Nyusi of Mozambique.

“Apart from reviewing political and security situation in the SADC Region, the Zimbabwean leader is set to deliver humanitarian support to the sister Republic of Mozambique which repeatedly has been visited by cyclonic disasters,” says his spokesperson George Charamba.

He said Zimbabwe leads in the call to ensure both national and regional food security so SADC uses own stocks to meet deficit areas and regions, with little or no support from outsiders.

“This is part of consolidating sovereignty in the sub-region, itself a watchword of Zimbabwean policy,” adds Charamba.

Zimbabwe which also has healthy stocks of Covid-19 vaccines, has been helping other SADC countries with vaccines.

Zwnews