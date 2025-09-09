President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will this Tuesday afternoon launch Zimbabwe’s bid for a Non-Permanent Seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the period 2027-2028 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Zimbabwe’s candidature has already received endorsement from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU) and a number of strategic partners, including Russia, Cuba, Iran and Senegal, among others.

If successful, the development will be historic for Zimbabwe and Africa as the continent seeks to strengthen its voice on international issues.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) consists of five permanent members, including China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, while 10 non-permanent members serve on a rotational basis.

Decisions require at least nine votes out of 15, although any of the five permanent members of the UNSC can exercise veto power.

Zbc