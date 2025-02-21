President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has launched the Zimbabwe Digital Skills Training Programme.

The programme is aimed at equiping 1.5 million youth with skills for the future.

President Mnangagwa announced the development at the National Youth Day celebrations in Bulawayo this afternoon.

He challenged the youths to cherish unity, peace, and solidarity to protect independence and told them that the future is in their hands.

Key points from his address:

-I urge you to guard jealously the long standing tradion of unity, solidarity and co-existence.

-The prosperity and future of our region and continent is in your hands.

-I expect you to deliver

-The Day is set aside and dedicated to recognising the potential of the Youth.

-continue to ensure that your zeal and energy are harnessed for national development.

-in our diversity we are one people, tiri vanhu vamwe.

-I commend you for the consciousness you have for our rich history and future we are marching towards.

-resist and reject the machinations of those who want to divide you and divide our nation.

-The 2nd Republic is walking the talk. We are leaving no one behind.

Zwnews