President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has officially launched the Women’s League Presidential Empowerment Fund at the Harare International Conference Centre this morning.

The event is being held under the theme: “Transforming Lives, Transforming Societies Towards Vision 2030.”

This launch follows a series of similar empowerment programs introduced by the Party’s First Secretary, including the Youth Empowerment Fund and the War Veterans Empowerment Fund, among others.

The primary goal of this new initiative is to provide Zimbabwean women with enhanced access to economic resources, as well as opportunities for entrepreneurship and skills development.

Zwnews