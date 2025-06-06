Image- Tateguru TV

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, will launch the Presidential War Veterans Empowerment Programme at the City Sports Centre, today.

Themed “Beyond the Battlefield: Celebrating Courage, Loyalty, and Commitment,” the program aims to empower veterans through socio-economic support and access to resources.

The event is expected to draw between 4,500 and 5,000 war veterans from across Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces, with transport arrangements including 70 buses made to ensure full attendance.

Speaking ahead of the gathering, Presidential Adviser Dr Paul Tungwarara described the meeting as a “historic” milestone for the welfare of liberation war heroes.

“The preparations have been meticulous, and we are expecting war veterans from all the provinces. This is a historic gathering at a crucial time when the empowerment of war veterans has taken centre stage,” said Dr Tungwarara.

He added that the outcomes of today’s meeting will have far-reaching implications for the wellbeing of ex-combatants nationwide.

ZANU-PF Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees, Douglas Mahiya, said the meeting, which starts at 10am, provides a platform for the President to directly engage with veterans.

“We have requested the President to meet us so we can express our gratitude for his initiatives, particularly the empowerment programmes,” said Mahiya.

Over the past year, the government has rolled out several welfare and empowerment initiatives for war veterans. These include the provision of solar-powered boreholes, bicycle schemes, housing support, and a revolving fund designed to foster income-generating projects.