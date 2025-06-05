President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today commission Geo Pomona’s new waste sorting plant & door to door refuse collection equipment.

This plant will boost recycling & lead to a waste-to-energy facility.

Pomona Waste To Energy Power Station, also Harare Solid Waste Plant, is a 22 MW (30,000 hp) solid waste-fired thermal power plant under development in Zimbabwe.

The Harare City Council awarded Geogenix BV, a Dutch waste management company, the concession contract to design, finance, construct, operate, maintain and own the power station for thirty years after commercial commissioning.

As raw material, the power station is designed to use solid waste gathered from homes, businesses and industries in the city of Harare, the country’s national capital.

A 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed between the developers of the power station and Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).