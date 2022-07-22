Image: Zbc News

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will this morning commission Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (ATZ), Sawmill in Cashel Estate in the Eastern Highlands.

ATZ is the largest timber producer in the country and is worth US$12 million.

The company is planning to boost and expand its milling capacity.

The state-owned commercial enterprise has a 99-year lease agreement with the Forestry Commission, which owns 60 percent of commercial forest lands in Zimbabwe.

ATZ (Private) Limited was born out of the Commercial Division of Zimbabwe’s Forestry Commission- the regulatory authority on gazetted forest land.

ATZ was re-branded from the Forestry Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited on the 19th of October 2007 and is now headquartered in Msasa, Harare, Zimbabwe.

The company is the largest timber resource base in Zimbabwe Northern Timbers situated in the Nyanga area, Southern Timbers in Gwendingwe, Chimanimani timbers in Chimanimani and Mtao pole plantations.

