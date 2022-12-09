President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives in Angola for the 10th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organization of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OEACP).

The Summit began on the 6th and will run until the 10th of December 2022.

Meanwhile, Angola will assume the rotating presidency of this organization, whose Secretary General is the Angolan ambassador Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti.

The Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States is an association of 79 countries formed to coordinate activities under the 1975 Lomé Convention.

All States, with the exception of Cuba, are signatories to the Cotonou agreement, which replaced the Lomé Conventions.

