President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has called for the capacitation of the agricultural sector saying it the backbone of the country’s economy.

He made this call when he presented vehicles, solar kits and grain carriers to Agriculture Extension Officers at State House in Harare this morning.

“I am sure you are fully aware that Zimbabwe’s economy is agricultural based.

“It is, therefore, critically important that we capacitate that sector, and this is evidence that we are directing our efforts to capacitate agriculture, which is the backbone of our economy,” he said.

President Mnangagwa who is a renowned farmer in his own right urged the officers to put the equipment to good use.

Apparently, speaking at the same event, Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Obert Jiri thanked President Mnangagwa.

“We would like to thank. His Excellency, the President for initiating this programme. No one really remembers when the last time it was, in terms of our Agriculture Extension Officers receiving vehicles to use…

“It goes a long way in capacitating the districts. It will now be easier for district heads to monitor activities and implement the programmes in their districts,” he said.

