This afternoon President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was at Craigengower Farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central Province where a total of 1000 farmers received title deeds under the Presidential Title Deeds Programme.

Craigengower Farm is subdivided into A1 plots, with 70 percent of the beneficiaries being war veterans.

President Mnangagwa also officially launched the National Productivity Booster Kit Scheme at the same event.

The productivity booster kits are an irrigation package designed to cover one hectare of irrigated land per farmer.

Each kit has pumps, pipes, sprinklers, and related equipment meant to provide assistance to farmers to handle the challenges posed by climate change.

President Mnangagwa’s remarks continued:

-These kits will also be made available to small holder tobacco farmers

-to support the programme, technical service centres will be established in each of the 10 Provinces in our country.

These centres will be run and operated by banks which will provide 5 functional services, which include tillage, technical extension services, irrigation services, harvest and post harvest services, and monitoring and evaluation services.

-Let us join hands to build our beloved motherland

-I wish to challenge our farmers, women, youth, to take up this transformative innovation.

-As we set our focus on the 2025-26 summer cropping season, I call upon our farmers and stakeholders to continue with unity of purpose for a successful season.

-Last week I was in Japan for TICAD. At the sidelines I met with the Head of World Food Programme, who indicated that they are ready to purchase grain from Zimbabwe for food deficient countries.

-It is on us the people of Zimbabwe to increase production output, not only to feed ourselves but to feed the region and beyond.

-In conclusion I want to praise all stakeholders for their collaboration, which has seen the launch of the Productivity Booster Kit Scheme programme.

Together through hard and honest work, focus and determination, the targets we set for ourselves in the agricultural sector to ensure food security and food sovereignty are indeed becoming a reality.

Congratulations, Zimbabwe.

-I thank you all for coming out in numbers. Mashonaland Central muri musvo. Rambai makadaro ndinokutendai.

-With these remarks it is my singular honour and privilege to declare the Productivity Booster Kit Scheme programme officially launched.