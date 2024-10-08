Build Your Dreams (BYD) Harare Chapter has handed over an electric panel van to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

In his acceptance message, President Mnangagwa urged the nation to embrace technology.

He said Zimbabwe has the capacity of becoming lithium battery hub in the region and beyond.

The vehicle can travel for 300km after a full charge.

President Mnangagwa recently toured BYD Auto, an electric vehicle manufacturing company in the city of Shenzhen in China.

The company also manufactures Lithium-ion batteries, solar panels, smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electronics.

During the visit, he was led through the tour by Wang Chuanfu, the president of BYD and company executives.

Zwnews