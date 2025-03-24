President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa this morning presided over the 2025 Performance Contracts Signing and Awards Ceremony at State House in Harare.

At least 25 Cabinet Ministers were evaluated and none exceeded targets.

About 19 met the set targets, and 7 were below target but within variance.

Of the 26 Permanent Secretaries none exceeded set targets only 15 met targets and 11 were below but with variance.

And 5 Provincial Ministers met set targets while 5 were below set targets but within variance.

For the first time, Deputy Ministers, Commissioners and Deputy Chief Secretaries also signed performance contracts.

The Government of Zimbabwe introduced Performance based contracts in 2021 for Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals, Local Authorities, Vice Chancellors of State Universities, and other Senior Government officials.

Zwnews