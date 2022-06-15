President Emmerson Mnangagwa will officially open the National Languages Conference in Victoria Falls today.

The conference is being held under the theme: “Redefining the role of Zimbabwean languages for national development towards Vision 2030 and beyond”.

The Conference is meant to craft a roadmap towards the finalisation of the Language Bill which will pave way for the formulation of a clear-cut language policy for the country’s linguistic landscape.

Zimbabwe has 16 official languages in the 2013 Constitution. The Conference has brought together experts in the areas of African languages and linguistics.

Zwnews