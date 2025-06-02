Image: InfoZimZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is attending the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum.

The event is taking place at the Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North Province.

This is Mnangagwa’s second time, out of six times Zimbabwe has hosted, having previously attended the 40th Plenary Assembly Session in 2016 as Vice President.

Notably, during the 40th session, SADC PF launched the Model Law on Eradicating Child Marriage and Protecting those in Marriage.

Angela Dube, reigning Miss Albinism Zimbabwe and representative of the SADC Youth Parliament, yas expressed her humility as she addresses delegates, conveying the youth’s gratitude for having their voices heard through the SADC Parliamentary Forum.

She highlighted benefits from mentorship, leadership, opportunities, and meaningful involvement in legislation and its review processes, which are strengthening the SADC Youth Parliament, ultimately empowering young people to contribute to regional development and decision making.

Zwnews