President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Lupane to officiate at the graduation ceremony Lupane University.

On his way to Lupane President Mnangagwa pass through Bulawayo where he engaged with supporters who welcomed him at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

The President who is the Chancellor of all state universities is the patron and guest of honour.

Meanwhile, some of the graduates will join the ceremony online.

Addressing his supporters ealier on, Mnangagwa gave feedback on the developing Countries position regarding the use of coal.

Zimbabwe’s main coal resource is mined in Hwange which is in Mat North where he is today.

Zwnews