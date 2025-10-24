President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at the Lupane State University, where he will preside over the graduation of over 1 500 students.

Established in 2004, this is the university’s 16th graduation ceremony.

The Chancellor of Lupane State University, President Mnangagwa, is expected to cap more than 1 500 graduates after completing their studies in various disciplines, including Agricultural Sciences, Environmental and Life Sciences, Commerce, as well as Humanities and Social Sciences.

Currently, the university has a student enrolment of over 4 000.

Elsewhere, a total of 1 152 youths have successfully completed the National Youth Service training programme at Dadaya Training Centre in Zvishavane.

The graduates form part of the government’s ongoing efforts to equip youth with life skills, patriotism, and leadership values, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Apparently, in the years gone by, the National Youths Service graduates have been used by the ruling party ZANU PF to terrorise members of opposition parties.

They could be deployed in rural areas during elections beating up villagers and forcing them to vote for the ruling party.

Hence, they earned themselves a bad name ‘Green Bombers.’