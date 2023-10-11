Image: InfoMinZw

The Commander In Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will preside over the commissioning parade of the Regular Officer Cadet Course 3/38/22 at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru.

As stated by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, the Regular Officer Cadet Course Number 3/38/22 commenced on 10 January 2022 with an enrolment of 240 students, 177 males and 63 females.

A total of 136 students completed the course, consisting of 96 males and 40 females, who are graduating today.

Meanwhile, President

Mnangagwa has approved the reappointment of Dr Tsitsi Rosemary Choruma as Secretary for Commissions.

Zwnews