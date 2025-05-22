InfoZimZW

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived at Rusununguko Clinic in Chiredzi East to launch the National Culture Month.

This elebrates Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage and promotion of unity through diversity.

Zimbabwe is home to over 16 official languages, including Chewa, Chibarwe, English, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Ndau, Ndebele, Shangani, Shona, Sign Language, Sotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda, and Xhosa, and dozens of distinct ethnic groups, fostering a vibrant national identity.

The National Culture Month is running from 1 to 31 May 2025, under the theme “Celebrating Indigenous Voices.”

Throughout the month, Zimbabweans will be treated to a structured, week-by-week cultural celebration where week one will focus on historical recipes and traditional cooking techniques.

This would reconnect communities with ancestral culinary practices while week two ushers in Indigenous Fashion Week, where vibrant traditional attire from across Zimbabwe’s cultural spectrum will be displayed.

Week Three will host the National Culture Month Launch, the central highlight of the calendar while week four is dedicated to Indigenous Languages and Cultural Dialogue, featuring performances, poetry, films, and language workshops designed to promote linguistic heritage and intercultural understanding.

In an effort to localize the celebrations and ensure nationwide reach, each province will host its own Provincial Launch, with Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution officiating as Guests of Honour.

National Culture Month continues to be a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s efforts to not only preserve cultural identity, but also promote the growth of its creative and cultural industries, which play a vital role in economic development and social cohesion.

Zwnews