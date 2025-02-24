President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, today is in Matabeleland Area of Beitbridge where he is due to launch a mega Energy Metallurgical Park by Chinese XGL Company.

The Energy Park comprises four business objectives: thermal and solar power plant of about 1200 megawatts; high-carbon ferrochrome project targeting 2 million; coking coal project and stainless steel production.

Emissions at the plants are redirected to produce energy/electricity.

This means no damage to the environment.

Key points:

President to Lead Ground-Breaking of US$3.6bn Industrial Park in Beitbridge.

💠Total Investment: US$3.6 billion.

💠Location: Approximately 20km west of Beitbridge town.

💠Area: Covers about 5,100 hectares within a Special Economic Zone.

💠Employment: 400 jobs in the first year, with projections to exceed 2,000 jobs.

💠Key Facilities:

-Coking Plant: Annual capacity of 1,000,000 tonnes of coke

-Ferro-chrome Smelting Plant: Designed for 100,000 tonnes of high-carbon ferrochrome (with first phase targeting 200,000 tonnes).

-Power Plant: 1,200MW coal-fired thermal power station

💠Project Phasing: First Phase: US$237 million investment over 2 years.

💠Overall Duration: 12-year construction period.