President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will this morning commission the Trabablas Interchange, formerly Mbudzi Roundabout, a landmark project of the 2nd Republic.

The design comprises 15 bridges, 13 of which are directly part of the interchange, with two additional bridges located on Amalinda Drive and Harare Drive.

This newly constructed multi-level flyover is designed to improve traffic flow along Simon Mazorodze Road and its connecting routes, including Chitungwiza and High Glen roads.

The project was fully self-financed by Zimbabwe without external funding and executed by a consortium of three local firms (Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting, and Masimba Construction).

More details later…