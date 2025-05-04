President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is expected to commission the newly constructed state-of-the-art silos at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot in Kwekwe today, marking a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s pursuit of national food security and rural industrialisation aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030.

The commissioning coincides with the nation’s recovery from the effects of the El Niño-induced drought, which severely impacted southern Africa’s agriculture sector.

In response, the Government has intensified efforts to secure the nation’s grain supplies by investing in critical post-harvest infrastructure.

The Kwekwe silos are part of a nationwide infrastructure drive by the Second Republic to bolster the country’s strategic grain reserves.

The project includes the construction of 14 modern silo complexes in key agricultural zones such as Beitbridge, Gwanda, Lupane, Gokwe, Masvingo, and Timber Mills in Mutare.

Each silo complex, including Kwekwe, has a storage capacity of 8 000 tonnes, contributing to a targeted national silo capacity of 1,5 million tonnes, up from the current 750 000 tonnes.

This expansion is critical to cushioning the country against droughts, stabilising food prices, and reducing post-harvest losses.

Kwekwe District is a key grain-producing region, home to high-yielding farms such as the First Family’s Pricabe Farm, which recently achieved an impressive 11,3 tonnes per hectare yield, surpassing past records.

Other major producers include DCK Investments run by Mr. Douglas Kwande.

Until now, farmers in the region were forced to transport grain to silos in Chegutu, a costly journey that could exceed US$600 per 30-tonne trip.

The new silos drastically reduce transportation costs and make storage more accessible.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, said the Kwekwe silos are among seven fitted with a continuous drying mechanism, a significant technological advancement.

Unlike traditional silo driers, which process 28 tonnes in five hours, this system can dry 200 tonnes per hour, enabling year-round harvesting and reducing dependence on natural drying.

“Farmers can now harvest grain at 24 percent moisture and have it dried on-site. These modern silos also feature automated ventilation systems and eco-friendly dust extraction to reduce storage losses and ensure grain quality,” said Dr. Masuka.

The silo project has already created jobs during the construction phase and is expected to stimulate long-term economic growth in the Midlands Province.

The Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, confirmed that preparations are underway to welcome the President for the high-profile commissioning, which he described as a historic moment for the province.

He said the project promises to revolutionise the region’s agricultural landscape by boosting food security and ensuring economic growth.

“The Kwekwe GMB silos expansion forms part of the Second Republic’s objective of achieving national food security and self-sufficiency.

“The project will be commissioned by President Mnangagwa on Monday,” said Minister Ncube.

“The new grain silos will play a critical role in enhancing the country’s food storage capacity, reducing post-harvest losses, and ensuring food security.”

Minister Ncube said by providing a safe and efficient way to store grains, the silos will enable farmers to preserve their produce for longer periods, thereby stabilising food supplies and prices.

“This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and their families in Midlands Province and beyond,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the commissioning of the grain silos aligns with the Government’s efforts to promote industrialisation and economic growth. “By investing in infrastructure that supports the agricultural sector, the Government is creating opportunities for value-addition, job creation, and increased economic activity.

“The project also demonstrates the Government’s commitment to improving the lives of its citizens through sustainable development initiatives,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the commissioning of the Kwekwe silos is a bold step by the Government towards the country becoming self-sufficient in food production, insulating itself from global supply shocks, and securing livelihoods for farmers.

“The President’s vision for a prosperous Zimbabwe is built on the principles of economic empowerment, food security, and sustainable development. The commissioning of the grain silos is a significant milestone in this journey, and it is expected to have a lasting impact on the lives of Zimbabweans.”

Local farmer Mr. Thomas Moyo said the new storage capacity will significantly boost productivity and reduce post-harvest losses.

“With proper storage, our grain maintains quality for longer periods. This stabilises prices, supports food security, and gives us more control over when and how to sell our crops,” he said.

SeedCo sales manager Mr Ronnie Chingome said the development is a game changer.

“This development is a game-changer for farmers. By cutting logistics costs and ensuring safe storage closer to the point of production, we are empowering producers and reducing spoilage,” he said.

The Kwekwe silos are part of a broader agricultural transformation agenda being pursued under Vision 2030, which aims to ensure Zimbabwe is not only food secure but self-sufficient and competitive in global markets.

A similar silo construction project is set to begin in Gokwe District, further expanding storage access for farmers across the Midlands.

The Government’s push to expand silo infrastructure is a key pillar in the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy (2020-2025), which targets increased productivity and investment in value chain infrastructure.

