President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today commissioning Verify Engineering, a Medical Oxygen Plant in Mutare.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has confirmed the development.

“So the weather made it impossible for HE to commission the VERIFY ENGINEERING OXYGEN AND NITROGEN PLANT at Feruka in Mutare.

“But even the weather can’t stop the Second Republic, it’s happening. His Excellency is commissioning this weapon in our fight against Covid-19, today,” he said.

Last week, President Mnangagwa postponed the commissioning of plant.

According to government, the operation of this plant will go a long way in beefing up country’s fight against COVID-19.

“The commissioning of the Verify Engineering P/L -VE Gases Oxygen and Nitrogen Plant by His Excellency has been postponed to sometime next week.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” said Mangwana at the time.

Zwnews