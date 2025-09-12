The Chancellor of all State Universities, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa has toured the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)’s Lithium Battery production plant, the Future Mobility Mass Transportation System (TRAM) before presiding over the University’s 16th graduation ceremony.

The Chancellor went on to award prizes to best students.

Mpofu Laura Thando

Bachelor of Technology Honours Degree in Biotechnology

Awarded:

-The Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award of US$500 Cash Prize for the Best Graduating Student in the School of Industrial Sciences and Technology

-The Vice Chancellor’s Prize for the Best Graduating Student in Biotechnology

-the HIT Book Prize for the Best Capstone Design Project.

The ZIMDEF Trustee’s Award of ZIG31 250 Cash Prize for graduating with First Class in the School of Engineering and Technology

-The Vice Chancellor’s Prize in the Materials Technology & Engineering

-The HIT Book Prize for the Best Graduating Student Student in Technopreneurship.

Bachelor of Technology Honours in Materials Technology and Engineering

Muchena Tafadzwa Prisca

Awarded:

-The Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award of US$500 Cash Prize for the Best Graduating Student in the School of Engineering and Technology.