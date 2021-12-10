President Emmerson Mnangagwa is presiding over the University of Zimbabwe (UZ)’s 40th Graduation Ceremony.

The President is the Chancellor of all state universities.

Meanwhile, among today’s graduands who graduated with the university’s special recognition in Bachelor of Laws Honors Degrees were the former Minister of ICT and Deputy Minister of Information Supa Mandiwanzira and Energy Mutodi respectively.

Established in 1955, University of Zimbabwe is a non-profit public higher-education institution located in the urban setting of the metropolis of Harare (population range of 1,000,000-5,000,000 inhabitants).

This institution also has a branch campus in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

Officially recognized by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe, University of Zimbabwe (UZ) is a large (uniRank enrollment range: 10,000-14,999 students) coeducational Zimbabwean higher education institution.

UZ offers courses and programs leading to officially recognized higher education degrees in several areas of study.

