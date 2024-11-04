President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has expressed sorrow over the death of renowned Zimbabwean author and cultural icon Pathisa Nyathi.

In his message of condolences President Mnangagwa said:

“On behalf of our Party ZANU PF, Government, my Family and on

my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Nyathi Family, especially to the late departed’s children who now stand doubly orphaned, having lost Umama a few years

back.

“As they grieve over this their saddest loss, may they derive ample comfort from the great deeds and accomplishments of the late dear departed, many of which were done in the service of his people and his country.

“To that end and in his honour, I have directed that the late Pathisa Nyathi be granted a State-assisted funeral.

“May his dear May his dear Soul rest in eternal peace.”

Read the full statement below: