President Emmerson Mnangagwa is attending the 5th edition of the National Thanksgiving and Dedication service in Bulawayo.

The theme for this year’s service is “Pursuing Nation Building Initiatives in the spirit of Godly Patriotism, Ownership, Unity and Inclusiveness.

The service is aimed at praising the Lord, in the country.

Zimbabwe is predominantly a Christian nation under the freedom of worship and association.

Zwnews