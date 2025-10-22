Image- InfoMinZw

This afternoon, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is set to officially open the Inaugural Youth Empowerment Symposium at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Business Hub (formerly Harare Show Grounds).

During the event, he will launch the National Youth Empowerment Strategy, a comprehensive framework aimed at enhancing youth engagement in national development.

Earlier on, President Mnangagwa signed the Book of Condolences at the Kenyan Embassy in Harare following the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The late Odinga was 80; he served as Kenya’s Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013.