President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived for the official opening of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) 2021 edition.

This is the 111th Edition of premier exhibition and the official opening is taking place at the Harare Agricultural Show grounds.

The theme for the 2021 ZAS is” Synergies for Growth – Cooperate. Collaborate. Complement” to rally support for the cause of Agriculture and attendant value chains for increased “Production, Productivity and Profitability”.

Apparently, the Sub-theme is “Celebrating Unprecedented Growth.”

This year’s edition is taking under strict health protocols due to Covid 19 pandemic.

Zwnews