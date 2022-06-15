President Ennerson Mnangagwa has announced that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has married long-time girlfriend Miniyothabo Baloyi, a colonel in the army.
According to reports the event took place on 12 June 2022.
In a statement to the nation, President Mnangagwa wished the two lovebirds well in their union.
Chiwenga’s marriage comes after a messy divorce with Mary Mubaiwa which spilled into the courts.
Meanwhile, Baloyi grew up in Filabusi, and runs a boutique in Harare.
She boasts of 3 degrees under her belt.