President Ennerson Mnangagwa has announced that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has married long-time girlfriend Miniyothabo Baloyi, a colonel in the army.

According to reports the event took place on 12 June 2022.

In a statement to the nation, President Mnangagwa wished the two lovebirds well in their union.

Chiwenga’s marriage comes after a messy divorce with Mary Mubaiwa which spilled into the courts.

Meanwhile, Baloyi grew up in Filabusi, and runs a boutique in Harare.

She boasts of 3 degrees under her belt.