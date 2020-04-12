Driving to his Kwekwe farm earlier today, President Emmerson D Mnangagwa and his wife, Auxillia, stopped roadside to talk to a disabled man sitting on the ground. He asked for a wheelchair. Once they got to the farm, the Mnangagwas sent aides with the wheelchair and groceries.
Writing about the incident on twitter Mnangagwa said:
Today, on Easter Sunday, the First Lady and I came across Dexter Masango from Emaveni surbarb in Kwekwe by the side of the road. Dexter is unable to walk without a wheelchair. Through the Angel of Hope foundation, we provided Dexter with a new wheelchair and groceries.
During this troubling time for the entire world, Zimbabweans must come together and protect our vulnerable. Together we are stronger, and together we will get through this period of uncertainty and out the other side; safe, healthy and back on the path to prosperity.