President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is meeting with Zimbabwe’s Ambassadors at State House in Harare, this morning.

Ambassadors actively manage and maintain diplomatic relations between the home country and the host.

They engage in political and economic negotiations, promote bilateral cooperation and safeguard the home country’s interests in the host country.

They may be career diplomats who have risen through the ranks of their country’s foreign service, or they may be political appointees who have been selected for their connections or expertise in a particular field.

Some of the country’s ambassadors present include:

Ambassador Charity Charamba- Zambia

– Ambassador Cecil Chinenere- Canada.

Ambassador Stella Nkomo- India

-Ambassador Stewart Nyakotyo- Japan

– Ambassador Sekai Nzenza- France, Portugal, Spain and the Vatican.

– Ambassador Charity Manyeruke- Rwanda