President makes first public appearance since suffering a stroke

Gabon’s ailing President Ali Bongo on Monday made his first appearance since falling ill nearly six weeks ago, in a video shared by the presidency from his medical leave in Morocco.

Bongo suffered a stroke while at a conference in Saudi Arabia on October 24, sources told Reuters.

The presidency initially said he was struggling with severe fatigue and later said he had some “bleeding” that required medical attention.

Bongo’s wife last week said he was traveling to Morocco to continue his recovery.

No one, however, has shared specific details on Bongo’s condition. With his exact condition and whereabouts unknown, unsubstantiated rumors have swirled that he was incapacitated or dead.

Gabon’s top court ruled last month that the vice president would chair the cabinet in Bongo’s absence.

