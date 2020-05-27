The president of Tanzania Dr John Pombe Magufuli has reportedly banned the use of face masks after noting that “face mask usage has caused anxiety among Tanzanians.”

In a letter dated 24 May which has since gone viral he gave green light to normal operation of public transportation and of schools.

Here is the excerpt and English translation of the letter:

“To The Media,

President of The Republic of Tanzania Dr John Pombe Magufuli has today on 24, May 2020 banned the use of face masks by Tanzanians as the usage has caused fear and panic to Tanzanians leading to some closing down their businesses. His excellency The President has also allowed normal resumption of public transport as well as normal resumption of schools. We thank God for the defeat against Corona, lets continue to wash hands.”

ZWnews could not verify the origins of the above communication.