Image- InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa today handed over 102 vehicles to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) as part of a historic consignment of over 700 vehicles set to strengthen the Defence Forces.

The vehicles were handed over for use by senior army officers at the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Msasa Logistics Garrison Depot, this afternoon.

The latest batch, which includes buses for intra- and inter-city movement, marks the first time ZDF has received such a large allocation within a short time frame.

The vehicles are also expected to address conditions of service for senior officers, many of whom had gone years without receiving their full entitlements.

“The vehicles I am commissioning today, are under the first phase of a comprehensive programme that will see Government procuring vehicles, inclusive of buses, towards enhancing mobility across the rank and file of the ZDF,” said President Mnangagwa who is also the ZDF Commander In Chief.

He said this initiative bridges a significant gap in the conditions of service for senior army officers, ensuring they receive their entitled benefits, including vehicles, ultimately enhancing their welfare and operational effectiveness within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“Going forward, my Govt will do its part to ensure that the military is continually equipped with the requisite tools, equipment and resources as well as

modern technologies towards the effective discharge of its mandate.

“Finally, to the recipients of the vehicles, I urge you to be responsible stewards. Take good care of these assets and

use them for the intended purposes, while adding value to your respective offices, duty stations and the overall

work of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces,” he said.