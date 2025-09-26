President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called on all Malawians to unite in developing the country, emphasizing that his recent electoral victory is not for an individual, but for democracy.

Speaking at a press briefing at his Nyambadwe residence in Blantyre, Mutharika thanked citizens for entrusting the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with leadership.

He also commended outgoing President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for conceding defeat, describing the act as a display of statesmanship.

“The time for competition has ended,” Mutharika said. “It is time to rebuild the nation. The challenges we face are real, and we must all be on board. With hard work and unity, Malawi will move forward.”

He urged civil servants and politicians involved in dubious contracts to desist, warning that rebuilding public trust and starting a new journey with hope requires integrity from all sectors.

Mutharika also praised the Malawi Electoral Commission, media, and all stakeholders for contributing to a peaceful and credible electoral process.

In attendance at the briefing were incoming Second Vice President Enock Chihana, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito, Vice President for the South Joseph Mwanamvekha, Vice President for the East Bright Msaka, and several other senior party officials.

Malawi Voice