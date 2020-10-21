Some, African dictators seem to be breaking world records because of ‘old age,’ making unusual blunders, as their glitter fade away.

This is not only that they are too old that they can’t walk without support, but they have even lost the ‘midas’ touch and intellectual prowess too.

The late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who was known for his education and good command for the Queen’s language, once read a wrong speech to the nation without even noticing it.

For many it became a historic blunder that anyone who is still of a sound mind would have quickly picked it up that the speech was the wrong one.

Midway during the speech, it is alleged that ‘Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ was informed of the blunder, but ordered that the old man be left to finish the wrong speech.

It is not clear if Mnangagwa wanted to embarrass his boss by letting him continue with the wrong speech to its end, or if he had a good reason of letting it that way.

That’s a debate for another day, the Guinean President, Alpha Conde has just had his fair share of own ‘old age’ related blunder, and embarrassment, as he recently danced to his country’s national anthem thinking it’s a party song.

While the national anthem was playing, he started dancing thinking that it was a party song, while everyone else was at attention position.

In the video which recently ‘broke’ the internet trending, he had to be reminded by an aide that it was the anthem, and only then, he stood at attention.

Conde who 82 is seeking a third term in office. Meanwhile, his bid to run for a third term recently saw protests erupting with police being deployed on the streets.

Watch video below, posted by renowned Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

This is the problem with African old dictators.

This is President Alpha Condé of Guinea.

When the national anthem was playing, he started dancing thinking that it was a party song.

He had to be reminded by an aide that it was the anthem.

And we entrust such people with the future pic.twitter.com/dJMGjam2wM — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) October 21, 2020

