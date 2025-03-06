Zimbabwean prophet and United Family International Church founder, Emmanuel Makandiwa, has issued a bold challenge, inviting prophets, sangomas (traditional healers), and spiritualists to publicly demonstrate their supernatural prowess.

To win, participants must correctly identify the object(s) he places in his pocket.

As a reward, he has pledged a staggering US$1 million (R18.3 million) to anyone who succeeds.

Extending beyond Zimbabwe, the challenge has been opened to spiritualists from Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda.

The challenge is scheduled to take place this Sunday, with registration closing on Saturday.