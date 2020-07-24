For the first time since his widely condemned arrest on Monday, remanded investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has spoken to the media, saying authorities in Zimbabwe have criminalised the practice of journalism in the southern African country.

Chin’ono was Friday denied bail by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna who ruled that granting bail to the renowned journalist was akin to giving reprieve a national who was a danger to the public.

Charged with inciting public violence, Chin’ono who was remanded in custody to 7 August, said the bail denial showed that the practise of journalism has now been criminalised in Zimbabwe.

Chin’ono, together with Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who is also the face of the planned protests, was arrested in a vicious police blitzkrieg targeting opposition activists.

A video footage of Chin’ono, saying he was arrested for writing about the looming July 31 anti-government protests has since gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Chin’ono is seen in the company of prison officers boarding a prison truck.

Watch video below:

Zwnews